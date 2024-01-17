Sam’s Club

Tyler, TX

Member Assist Cart Attendant

In the member assist – cart attendant role, you are responsible for ensuring members see a well-kept parking lot which includes helping members with their purchases, and ensure there are carts ready and available. You will also assist our members with their club pick up orders, helping them load their vehicles, and support creating a great member experience. This means you are constantly on your feet and on the go. Rain or shine, sleet or snow, our members count on you.

Qualifications: Customer Service, Retail experience including operating cash register, Experience working with mobile retail applications.

Benefits: Multiple health plan options, including vision & dental plans for you & dependents.

Free Membership and discounts in fresh produce.

Financial benefits including 401(k), stock purchase plans, life insurance and more. Paid education assistance with college degrees through our Live Better U program. Parental Leave. Pay during military service. Paid time off – to include vacation, sick leave.

Short-term and long-term disability for when you can’t work because of injury, illness, or childbirth.

Pay: $15.00 per hour