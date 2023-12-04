SAS Retail Services

Tyler

Retail Merchandiser

$15/hour. Early access to earned wages. Growth opportunities abound – Promotion from within. Simple. Excel and advance. Benefits that can be customized to meet your family’s needs, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, supplemental voluntary plans, wellness programs and online discounts.

Qualifications: You’re 18 years or older with reliable transportation and valid driver’s license. You like physical work of moving, bending, standing and can lift up to 25lbs.

Product movement at retail outlets. Display it, move it, track it, making sure stores and their product suppliers have the best opportunities for optimal sales. When you join the SAS Retail Services’ team as a Reset Merchandiser you’ll make a difference by ensuring the latest products match the new plan.