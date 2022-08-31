Schwan’s Home Delivery

Garrison, TX

Route Sales Representative

Duties and Responsibilities:

– Work independently as part of a team of motivated individuals who share similar values.

– You receive 4-6 weeks of hands-on training from leaders who care and coach you to success; after which you receive your own established route.

– Safety is our #1 priority! You will be trained and expected to apply safe practices while servicing customers and operating the company vehicle. Including adherence to traffic laws, safe operating practices, company policies, standards, Department of Transportation regulations and requirements and any other program requirements.

– Exposed to a variety of weather conditions; heat, cold, rain, snow, etc. while servicing our customers.

– You will be responsible for seeking out and establishing new customers for the route system in the assigned areas, making sales presentations to prospective customers and informing customers of new products, promotional products and any specials.

– We treat our customers like family, building relationships in our local communities, and in return they welcome us at their homes and into their lives.

– Enjoy most weekends off and work a reliable schedule starting mid-morning until mid-evening (average 10-hour day).

– Earn a guaranteed daily-base pay with commission on a weekly basis.

Education and Experience:

– 1-3 years of customer service and/or sales experience preferred

– High School Diploma or Equivalent

– Must meet the Federal DOT eligibility requirements, including appropriate driver’s license and medical certification. NO CDL license required.

Position Type: Full-time 8:30 am -6:30 pm Monday – Friday with occasional Saturdays

Compensation: $47,000 – $52,000 / year, $140/base + commission

Benefits:

– Base salary plus commission

– Paid holidays & vacation

– Medical, Dental, Vision, Depend Care FSA

– Advancement opportunities

– 401 (k) & Profit Sharing

– Coaching programs (available)

– Employee discount