Whitehouse, TX

SCI Construction

Commercial construction project manager

Job Requirements

· Experience with school facility construction a plus but not necessary

· 2+ years of construction project management experience

· Self-starter, able to work in a fast-paced environment in order to meet deadlines

· Excellent communication skills – both oral, written and via emails

· Strong negotiation skills

· Knowledge of subcontractor companies in various areas and ability to locate/develop new subcontractors

· Able to read and interpret plans and specifications

· Proficient in Excel, Word, MS Project, Outlook

· Experience with Procore is a plus

· Must provide at least 3 job related references

Benefits

· 401K

· Full-time