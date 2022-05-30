Whitehouse, TX
SCI Construction
Commercial construction project manager
Job Requirements
· Experience with school facility construction a plus but not necessary
· 2+ years of construction project management experience
· Self-starter, able to work in a fast-paced environment in order to meet deadlines
· Excellent communication skills – both oral, written and via emails
· Strong negotiation skills
· Knowledge of subcontractor companies in various areas and ability to locate/develop new subcontractors
· Able to read and interpret plans and specifications
· Proficient in Excel, Word, MS Project, Outlook
· Experience with Procore is a plus
· Must provide at least 3 job related references
Benefits
· 401K
· Full-time