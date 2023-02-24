Securitas

Flint, TX

Reserve Security Officer

Securitas plays an essential role for our clients and in society. The Reserve Security Officer position you will be monitoring and patrolling different client sites on a variety of schedules. Helps maintain a safe and secure environment by actively monitoring and patrolling the premise at a variety of client sites. They preserve order while enforcing regulations and directives for client sites pertaining to personnel, visitors, and the area. Frequently our Security Officers will provide customer service and information to a client’s employees and customers.

Our Company Mission:

Securitas’ mission is to protect homes, workplaces, and communities by providing the security services they need to protect their assets, safeguard their people, and maintain their ability to generate profits.

Our Values:

Securitas’ core values – Integrity, Vigilance and Helpfulness – are the foundation for our employees to build trust with customers, colleagues, and the surrounding community.

Integrity:

Securitas employees are honest and trusted by customers to safeguard their premises and valuables. We don’t compromise on integrity and create an open forum for our employees and customers to voice opinions, report improprieties, and share information.

Vigilance:

Seeing, hearing, and evaluating. A Securitas employee is always attentive and often notices things that others don’t. Their vigilance is necessary in order to be aware of potential risks or incidents that may take place on our customers’ premises.

Helpfulness:

As part of an on-going effort to ensure safety, Securitas employees are always ready to help if an incident occurs that requires intervention regardless of whether or not it is directly related to their job.

Weekly pay

Competitive benefits

Flexible schedules

With over 80 years of protecting the things that matter, we’ve seen more than most. That’s why Securitas is the partner of choice for companies and an employer of choice for candidates worldwide.

See a different world.

EOE/M/F/Vet/Disabilities