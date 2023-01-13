Securitas

Longview, TX

Reserve Security Officer

Our Company Mission:

Securitas’ mission is to protect homes, workplaces, and communities by providing the security services they need to protect their assets, safeguard their people, and maintain their ability to generate profits.

Qualities:

* Securitas employees are honest and trusted by customers to safeguard their premises and valuables.

* Seeing, hearing, and evaluating. A Securitas employee is always attentive and often notices things that others don’t. Their vigilance is necessary in order to be aware of potential risks or incidents that may take place on our customers’ premises.

* As part of an on-going effort to ensure safety, Securitas employees are always ready to help if an incident occurs that requires intervention regardless of whether or not it is directly related to their job.

No experience necessary! If your schedule and availability are flexible, and you have retail, food service or hospitality industry background you are a great fit for this role; if not, we will provide you with the training and everything you need for a great introduction to a career in the security industry.

• Weekly pay

• Competitive benefits

• Flexible schedules