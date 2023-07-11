Seek Now

Tyler, TX

Field Inspector Contractor

Seek Now is searching for reliable, skilled, and experienced 1099 independent contractors to provide accurate, impartial, and complete home and commercial property inspections. Our 1099 Field Inspectors are experienced claim handlers with the capability and desire to access and inspect steep, high roofs and assist Outside and Inside Insurance Adjusters with amazing customer service.

Ideal candidates include 1099 independent contractors with:

Insurance Adjuster experience

Roofing sales or building experience

Strong team-first customer service attitude

Humility

Ability to access every roof.

A reliable truck, van, or SUV

Essential Functions and Duties:

Climb two-story+ and steep roofs.

Carry, set up, and safely climb a 32-foot extension ladder multiple times a day, several days a week.

Lift, carry, and set up ladders and other equipment up to 100 pounds multiple times a day, several days a week.

Sketch and measure roof and/or room components

Calculate the area of different sized and shaped roofs, rooms, and other inspection areas