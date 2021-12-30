JOB ALERT: SERVPRO in Longview needs a restoration project coordinator

Longview, TX
SERVPRO
Restoration Project Coordinator
40 hours/week, flexible to work overtime when required
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Responsibilities

-Create preliminary estimate
-Monitor and ensure client requirements are followed
-Review and validate initial field documentation
-Daily job file coordination to include monitoring status, audit and work-in-progress
-Prepare job file reports
-Complete and review job file documentation for final upload and the audit process
-Assist other departments, as needed

Position Requirements

-2+ year(s) of administrative or office-related experience
-Experience with writing estimates, job file processes, and quality assurance a plus
-Experience in service industry environment is a plus
-Outstanding written and verbal communication skills
-Successful at working in a fast-paced, team-oriented office environment
-Proficiency in Microsoft Office (i.e., Outlook, Word, Excel)
-Ability to learn new software, including Xactimate® and proprietary software
-Minimum of HSD/GED preferred
-Ability to successfully complete a background check subject to applicable law

