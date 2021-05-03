JOB ALERT: Sesi, LLC SPN Well Services in Kilgore needs an experienced Floor Hand

Kilgore, TX
Sesi, L.L.C. SPN Well Services
Experienced Floor Hand
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision, life, 401K

Must be able to pass background and drug screening

At least 2 years experience as floor hand and valid driver license

The Floorhand works on a well servicing unit and is responsible for performing services on oil and gas wells. The duties of the Floorhand include assisting in rigging up or down, pulling/laying down rods, tubing and casing as well as other functions specified by the customer or well operator. All duties are to be performed according to the company’s operating procedures in order to maximize the safety of all personnel at the work site and to efficiently perform the task.

