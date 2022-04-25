Longview, TX

Sevita

House Manager

Responsibilities

– Facilitate the implementation of Individual Service Plans (ISP) and participate in a range of administrative duties including staff hiring, training, scheduling, and oversight.

– Supervise a team of Caregivers supporting individuals we serve in the program.

– Provide support to individuals receiving services including: assistance with daily activities such as meal preparation and planning; medication administration; and personal care.

– Duties are split between providing direct support, professional or program activities, and supervision.

– Facilitate community involvement by accompanying individuals on outings in the community or providing transportation to work or other activities.

Qualifications

– High School diploma or equivalent.

– One year related work experience.

– Must be 18 years or older.

– Current driver’s license, car registration, and auto insurance.

– Other licensure or certification where required by regulatory authority.

– Excellent communication skills with an ability to establish rapport with team members and those we serve.

– Strong organizational abilities to ensure staffing and schedules are maintained.

– This is a great opportunity to gain supervisory skills and experience while still directly making a difference in the lives of the people we serve on a daily basis.

Benefits

– Full, Part-time, and As Needed schedules available.

– Full compensation/benefits package for employees working 30+ hours/week.

– 401(k) with company match.

– Paid time off and holiday pay.

– Rewarding work, impacting the lives of those you serve, working alongside a great team of coworkers.

– Enjoy job security with nationwide career development and advancement opportunities.