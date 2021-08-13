JOB ALERT: SFA in Nacogdoches needs a Chef-Banquet I

Nacogdoches, Texas
SFA University-Chartwells Higher Education Dining SVCS.
Chef-Banquet
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision, life, retirement

Culinary degree and Associates Degrees required; 1-3 years of relevant culinary experience preferred

Extensive knowledge of food and catering trends with a focus on quality, production, sanitation, food cost controls, and presentation

You will supervise and participate in food preparation and quality, physical maintenance and inventory functions to ensure high-quality standards, safety, and revenue goals are met, Assists in the creation and recommends menu changes, Recommends and implements procedural/production changes, Assures compliance with all sanitation Serve-Safe and safety requirements, Performs culinary management of food service operation to include inventory, ordering and receiving, Demonstrates proficiency in menu development, cost controls, and purchasing and inventory with a focus on sourcing and utilizing local food products

Apply Here

