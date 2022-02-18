Nacogdoches, TX

Stephen F. Austin State University

Assistant Softball Coach

Essential Job Functions

– Designs and conducts formal and informal training sessions to meet individual student-athlete and team needs.

– Provides instruction to student-athletes to develop team concepts, safety, and other related topics.

– Assists in coaching student-athletes, to include evaluating performance in both practice and competition, and providing leadership and instruction in areas of deficiencies.

– Promotes physical health by monitoring the conditioning and training of student-athletes, in conjunction with the athletic training staff.

– Counsels team members in academic, disciplinary and personal matters, to include consulting with Athletic Student Services to resolve problems.

– Participates in the collection and analysis of tactical and statistical data of opponent teams and assists in designing game plans and strategies. Attends coaches preparatory meetings and implements strategies resulting from these meetings.

– Advises and counsels student-athletes regarding their obligations to comply with all rules and regulations related to financial aid and eligibility, as well as personal conduct and appearance.

– Assists, as allowed by NCAA regulations, with the scouting and recruitment of student-athletes, to include assistance with on-campus visits of prospective student-athletes.

– Assists in monitoring the academic progress and eligibility status of student-athletes, including both class and study hall attendance.

– Participates in public relations activities, as approved, to include granting interviews with newspaper, radio and television media, attending press conferences and making public appearances.

– Assists with planning and coordinating approved fund-raising activities.

– Assists with budget preparations and operates within the approved budget allocations.

– Assists with the development of schedule for practice and competition.

– Assists in coordinating team travel arrangements. Travels with the team and monitors the conduct of student-athletes.

– Participates in clinics, exhibitions and camps, as approved.

– Represents the department at professional, civic, charitable and alumni events.

– Adheres to all applicable NCAA , conference, and university rules and regulations.

Non-Essential Job Functions

– Assists in the planning and execution of the off-season training program, as requested.

– Assists in maintaining statistics, as requested.

– Works with the contact for athletic facilities and equipment to ensure that necessary athletic equipment is available for scheduled practices and competitive events.

– Monitors the condition of equipment; requests repairs or replacement, as necessary.

– Performs other related duties as assigned.

Required

– Physical Demands Required Education Bachelors degree in a related field is required.

– Required Experience and Training Two years of related experience is required.

– Experience playing and/or coaching at the collegiate level is required.

– Preferred Qualifications Masters degree is preferred.

Part-time

*Benefits: Optional Retirement Program ( ORP ) or Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS)