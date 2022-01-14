JOB ALERT: SFA in Nacogdoches needs an HR Benefits Representative

Nacogdoches, TX
Stephen F. Austin State University
Benefits Representative (Human Resources)
Full-time
Salary: $35,000 – $41,500

Job Functions

– Interprets and explains university policies and procedures related to benefits and retirement programs to faculty, staff, and departments.
– Serves as the primary contact for faculty and staff benefits enrollment, changes, and terminations.
– Counsels employees concerning university benefits programs.
– Contacts and counsels employees when benefits eligibility changes and ensures applicable paperwork is completed.
– Enters employee benefits and deductions into applicable systems.
– Plans, coordinates, and conducts benefits meetings for new and current employees. 
– Ensures systems setup and testing is accurate and complete.
– Reviews submitted Electronic Personnel Action Forms (EPAFs) for new hires and employee changes to determine benefits eligibility.  Updates system information as needed. 
– Investigates employee problems with insurance vendors, acting as the employee liaison.
– Reconciles financials related to payroll benefit deductions and vendor charges and processes adjustments as needed.
– Assists in maintaining required records of employee benefits selections, verifying payroll records with benefits information changes, and reviewing new information concerning standards and procedures applicable to benefits programs.
– Prepares and analyzes various special, quarterly, monthly, and ad hoc reports.
– Reviews current department policies and procedures, recommends changes, and implements approved changes.
– Identifies and incorporates ongoing changes in federal and/or state policies and procedures, ensuring university and department compliance.

Required Skills

– Knowledge of, or the ability to learn, university policies and procedures.
– Knowledge of federal, state, and local laws, statutes, regulations, codes, and standards related to area of responsibility.
– Skill in using computer applications including spreadsheet, database, and word processing software.
– ability to exercise sound judgment in making critical decisions.
– ability to identify problems, evaluate alternatives, and implement effective solutions.
– ability to analyze complex information and develop plans to address identified issues.
– ability to accurately prepare and maintain records, files, and reports.
– ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written form.
– ability to explain policies and procedures to staff and the public.
– ability to establish and maintain a good rapport with university faculty and staff, students, and the general public.
– ability to work with and maintain confidential information.
– ability to set priorities and complete assignments on time.
– ability to learn office and university-specific software.

Qualifications

–  Bachelor’s degree in business, human resource management, or a related field is required.  Related experience may be substituted for required education on a basis set forth by the Department of Human Resources.

– Three years of related experience is required.  Experience in human resources, benefits administration, or a related area is required.
Preferred Qualifications
– Texas higher education or state agency experience is preferred.
Special Conditions for Eligibility:
– This is a security-sensitive position subject to criminal record check.
This is an IT-sensitive position subject to the Computer and Network Security policy.

Apply Here

