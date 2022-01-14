JOB ALERT: SFA in Nacogdoches needs an HR Benefits Representative

Nacogdoches, TX

Stephen F. Austin State University

Benefits Representative (Human Resources)

Full-time

Salary: $35,000 – $41,500

Job Functions

– Interprets and explains university policies and procedures related to benefits and retirement programs to faculty, staff, and departments.

– Serves as the primary contact for faculty and staff benefits enrollment, changes, and terminations.

– Counsels employees concerning university benefits programs.

– Contacts and counsels employees when benefits eligibility changes and ensures applicable paperwork is completed.

– Enters employee benefits and deductions into applicable systems.

– Plans, coordinates, and conducts benefits meetings for new and current employees.

– Ensures systems setup and testing is accurate and complete.

– Reviews submitted Electronic Personnel Action Forms (EPAFs) for new hires and employee changes to determine benefits eligibility. Updates system information as needed.

– Investigates employee problems with insurance vendors, acting as the employee liaison.

– Reconciles financials related to payroll benefit deductions and vendor charges and processes adjustments as needed.

– Assists in maintaining required records of employee benefits selections, verifying payroll records with benefits information changes, and reviewing new information concerning standards and procedures applicable to benefits programs.

– Prepares and analyzes various special, quarterly, monthly, and ad hoc reports.

– Reviews current department policies and procedures, recommends changes, and implements approved changes.

– Identifies and incorporates ongoing changes in federal and/or state policies and procedures, ensuring university and department compliance.

Required Skills

– Knowledge of, or the ability to learn, university policies and procedures.

– Knowledge of federal, state, and local laws, statutes, regulations, codes, and standards related to area of responsibility.

– Skill in using computer applications including spreadsheet, database, and word processing software.

– ability to exercise sound judgment in making critical decisions.

– ability to identify problems, evaluate alternatives, and implement effective solutions.

– ability to analyze complex information and develop plans to address identified issues.

– ability to accurately prepare and maintain records, files, and reports.

– ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written form.

– ability to explain policies and procedures to staff and the public.

– ability to establish and maintain a good rapport with university faculty and staff, students, and the general public.

– ability to work with and maintain confidential information.

– ability to set priorities and complete assignments on time.

– ability to learn office and university-specific software.

Qualifications

– Bachelor’s degree in business, human resource management, or a related field is required. Related experience may be substituted for required education on a basis set forth by the Department of Human Resources.

– Three years of related experience is required. Experience in human resources, benefits administration, or a related area is required.

Preferred Qualifications

– Texas higher education or state agency experience is preferred.

Special Conditions for Eligibility:

– This is a security-sensitive position subject to criminal record check.

This is an IT-sensitive position subject to the Computer and Network Security policy.