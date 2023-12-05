SFS
Cushing, TX
Retail Merchandiser
$16 an hour
things to Consider:
You control when and how much you work.
Create your work schedule.
Be your own BOSS.
Must be a US resident
Merchandising and/or retail experience
Available weekday daytime hours
Able to read plan-o-grams.
Able to carry and lift to 40 lbs. repeatedly.
Able to bend, stoop and stand for extended periods.
Internet access with an active email address
Android or iOS smart phone and/or tablet for wireless reporting
Report client work completions on the same day as service
Reliable transportation, some travel involved