SFS

Cushing, TX

Retail Merchandiser

$16 an hour

things to Consider:

You control when and how much you work.

Create your work schedule.

Be your own BOSS.

Must be a US resident

Merchandising and/or retail experience

Available weekday daytime hours

Able to read plan-o-grams.

Able to carry and lift to 40 lbs. repeatedly.

Able to bend, stoop and stand for extended periods.

Internet access with an active email address

Android or iOS smart phone and/or tablet for wireless reporting

Report client work completions on the same day as service

Reliable transportation, some travel involved