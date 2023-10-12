Sherwin-Williams

Longview

Bilingual Retail Store Associate

Store associates work closely with wholesale and retail customers to determine their needs, answer questions about Sherwin-Williams products and recommend the right solutions. Associates are expected to promptly resolve customer concerns and ensure maximum client satisfaction as well as stay up-to-date with product features and maintain the high quality and visual standards of the products and store. They are also tasked with achieving excellent customer service while consistently meeting sales goals.

Minimum Requirements: Must be: At least eighteen (18) years of age. Legally authorized to work in the country of employment without needing sponsorship for employment work visa status now or in the future. Able to read, write, comprehend and communicate in English. Able to read, write, comprehend and communicate in Spanish. Able, with or without reasonable accommodation, to tint paint consistent with customer color requests.

Preferred Qualifications: Have a valid, unrestricted Driver’s License. Have at least a High School diploma or GED. Have at least one (1) year experience working in a delivery, retail or customer service position. Have previous work experience selling paint and paint related products.