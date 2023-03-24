Shoe Carnival

Tyler, TX

Assistant Store Manager

Full-Time

Requirements:

3-5 years of retail sales or customer service experience.

Previous supervisory experience required; preferably in retail environment.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

The Assistant Store Manager assists with the daily operations of the store and carries store keys to perform opening and closing responsibilities.

Demonstrates Total Customer Service Standards and leads by example.

Follows Loss Prevention guidelines to deter theft and manage mismates.

Manages daily responsibilities including sales and operational plans, store and department standards, and safety and loss prevention guidelines.

Supervises associates and delegates tasks to ensure productivity, assists in conflict resolution, coordinates meals/breaks, and shares department successes and opportunities.