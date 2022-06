Mineola, TX

Sign Mart, INC

Sign Fabricator

Responsibilities

– Create eye-catching graphics and engaging designs

– Handle graphic projects from start to finish

– Develop and maintain image library files

– Coordinate with outside agencies and services as needed

– Submit rough layouts for project approval

Qualifications

– Previous experience in graphic design or other related fields

– Knowledge of design and photo-editing software

– Possess graphic design portfolio

– Deadline and detail-oriented

* $10 to $20 Hourly

* Full-Time