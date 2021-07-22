JOB ALERT: Signature Retail Services in Tyler needs a retail merchandising rep

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler, TX
Signature Retail Services, INC.
Retail Merchandising Rep.
Part-time
Up to $16/hr depending on experience

18 Years of age or older, Authorized to work in the United States, 401K

Valid driver’s license, current auto insurance, reliable personal vehicle

Retail Merchandising Reps perform resets, merchandise, maintain product planograms, place price labels, place/install point of purchase signage, down stock inventory, suggest and place orders, and share product information with customers and store associates. We service DIY stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51