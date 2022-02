Mount Vernon, TX

Simple Steps LLC

Certified Music Therapist

Job Description

The Music Therapist provides individualized therapeutic sessions for our veterans. This position includes the following:

– Assisting clients with cognitive and physical limitations.

– Facilitating therapeutic music activities to foster client growth.

– Submit weekly documentation with session observations and client progress.

– Participate in interdisciplinary team meetings to foster communication and team unity.

Qualifications

– Experience with Traumatic Brain Injury

– Experience working with veterans

– Experience working with mental health conditions

– Experience working with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

– Resume

– CPR Certification (American Red Cross or American Heart Association only)

– Social Security Card

– Driver’s License

Benefits

– Flexible work schedule

– Mileage reimbursement