JOB ALERT: Smith Enterprises is hiring for outside sales representative

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Smith Enterprises
Tyler, TX
Outside Sales Representative
Full-Time
Commission Only
Exciting and fun atmosphere! Great Pay!

We are a large, nationwide above-ground pool company and have been in business since 1982. Our pools range in price from $399 to over $10,000. We do not cold-call, do telemarketing , or go door to door. We give you 100% of your appointments. We run commercials on TV so all of our customers are calling us and asking us to send a sales rep to their home when they are ready to buy a pool.Before we set the appointment we run their credit and get them fully approved for a loan before we go anywhere to see anybody. We make sure all decision makers will be there for your entire presentation and allow you to call them before you drive out to make sure they are going to be home. You will never go see someone who isn’t home and never go see someone who can’t buy.

Click here to apply

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51