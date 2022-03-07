Henderson, TX

Social Development & Counseling

Substance Abuse Counselor II – Opiod Abuse Treatment

Essential Functions

1. Provides web-based substance abuse counseling and recovery skills training via video streaming technology; will participate in client orientation, educational and individual and process counseling groups in compliance with program standards, guidelines, policies, and procedures.

2. Interviews, screens, and evaluates clients for potential program participation.

3. Provides a comprehensive evaluation from a battery of valid measurement tools to assess the recovery needs and the re-offense risk of COAPTAT clients.

4. Participates in treatment planning based on the severity and characteristics of the client as determined by assessment, review of collateral information , and the clinical interview.

5. Maintains client records and other records regarding services provided to include workload statistics; and compiles data and submits reports and related documentation as appropriate.

6. Provides liaison to participants of training programs, workshops, and seminars.

7. Implements follow-up and disseminates information on community resources for client placement in follow-up treatment.

8. At the conclusion of the program, a client participant summary will be developed for each client on caseload to reflect the evaluation results together with comments about the client’s level of participation and quality of completion in the COAPTAT program.

9. Promote the development of positive social skills through modeling appropriate behaviors and intervening when inappropriate behaviors are observed; provide regular feedback to staff and clients regarding social skills procedures and intervention techniques.

10. Maintain accountability of staff, clients and property; adhere to safety practices.

Education/Experience Requirements

– Graduation from an accredited senior high school or equivalent or GED.

– Two (2) years full-time, wage-earning experience in substance abuse treatment or substance abuse education.

– Current valid license as a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor (LCDC) by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

– Must maintain valid LCDC license for continued employment in position.

– Bi-lingual in English and Spanish preferred.

– Must be computer literate, and proficient with web-based technology.

– A valid driver license in the state of Texas with an acceptable driving record required, unless waived by management.

* Must successfully complete annual in-service training requirements and pass an annual background check, both of which must be approved by TDCJ.