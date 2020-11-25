JOB ALERT: Soliant Health, Kilgore ISD looking for Speech Language Pathologist

Kilgore, Texas

Soliant Health & Kilgore ISD

Speech Language Pathologist

Full-time

Grades K-12

Soliant Health has partnered with a school near the Longview, TX area to contract a Speech Language Pathologist. This is a full-time position with guaranteed hours for the full school year. The ideal candidate will have previous experience working with a school/pediatrics population and a Texas license in hand. To be contacted to discuss this opportunity or others like it, please attach an updated resume that reflects all recent experience.