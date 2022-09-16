Soliant

Whitehouse, TX

Multiple Licensed Specialists in School Psychology

Job Descriptions:

* First position: 2 Elementary Schools and 1 Middle School

* Second position: 4 Elementary Schools

* Both full time (8-4:30 Mon-Thur, 8-4 Fri)

* Need previous experience

* Typical PSYCH duties (assessments, counseling, supporting teachers)

* We are seeking an applicant that is motivated, an excellent communicator, and invested in the success of the students in their care.

Benefits:

* Full time (Onsite)

* Benefits

* Competitive Pay

* Elementary and Middle School Positions Available