Soliant
Whitehouse, TX
Multiple Licensed Specialists in School Psychology
Job Descriptions:
* First position: 2 Elementary Schools and 1 Middle School
* Second position: 4 Elementary Schools
* Both full time (8-4:30 Mon-Thur, 8-4 Fri)
* Need previous experience
* Typical PSYCH duties (assessments, counseling, supporting teachers)
* We are seeking an applicant that is motivated, an excellent communicator, and invested in the success of the students in their care.
Benefits:
* Full time (Onsite)
* Benefits
* Competitive Pay
* Elementary and Middle School Positions Available