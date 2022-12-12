Southern Health Partners

Henderson, TX

Correctional Nurse

Growth: CEU’s can be very expensive and time consuming. Working for SHP eliminates this expense for all our nurses ensuring new topics are available each month and you are kept up to date on current healthcare concerns. Interested in continuing your education? SHP partners with multiple groups to provide discounts on college tuition. With a service length requirement, SHP also offers tuition reimbursement. We are always looking for opportunities to have our staff grow with us and remain a part of the SHP Family. Promotion from within and mentoring for excellence is something we are proud to offer.

Location: Henderson County Jail

Open Position: RN or LVN

Schedule: 3-12 hr Night Shift, 7p to 7a; EVO Weekend

URGENT HIRE: Competitive Pay + Sign-On & Retention Bonus

No COVID Vaccine Required: SHP is not subject to the CMS COVID Vaccine Mandate and does NOT require employees to be vaccinated.

Benefits: Our nurses are the heart of our business and we take pride in offering a safe, secure work environment. Full Time positions offer a benefit package including:

* Medical

* Dental

* Vision

* Disability

* Life Coverage Options

* 401k Retirement

* Paid Time Off and Paid Holidays

* Premium pay for Holidays Worked