JOB ALERT: Southern Multifoods in Jacksonville needs an office assistant for the maintenance department

Jacksonville, TX
Southern Multifoods INC
Office Assistant to Maintenance Dept.
Full-time
401K
Dental, life, health, vision insurance
$11-$18/hr

 Must have HS diploma or equivalent.  Prior HVAC, electrical, construction drafting, and on-site construction experience preferred.

This is an office position assisting Taco Bell stores. Job includes diagnosing and Trouble Shooting equipment malfunctions, scheduling preventative maintenance on assigned equipment, and assigning any routine maintenance tasks to the appropriate Maintenance Manager or vendor.

