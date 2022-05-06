Southside Bank

Bullard, Texas

Teller I (Part-Time)

Customer Service:

– Perform Southside Bank’s customer service standards with each customer interaction

– Consistently perform with accuracy and efficiency to build customer confidence and trust.

– Meets or exceeds all operational and sales goals determined by retail management to include balancing, and attendance and others as applicable.

– Complete customer thank you calls and follow up of problem resolution as directed by management.

– Know the products and services offered by the Bank with the ability to recall and explain key benefits to the customer.

– Recognize each customer transaction as a cross-sell opportunity. Identify and respond to the needs of new and potential customer by listening and clarifying their needs. Direct customers as needed to other Southside departments

– Maintain the security and confidentiality of pertinent information and records

– Accurately communicate account information to customers

Additional Functions:

– Participates in special projects as assigned.

– Understands and agrees to abide by the policies and procedures established at Southside Bank.

– Must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

– Performs duties in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including but not limited to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and related anti-money laundering laws, and in accordance with the Bank’s Information Security Program.

– Maintains a positive and caring atmosphere for customers and employees consistent with the Southside Bank’s mission and philosophy.

– Provides enthusiastic, professional, and courteous service to Southside Bank customers and employees.

– Continues professional development through training, seminars, membership in professional associations, as applicable.

– Performs additional duties as assigned or directed.

Required Education/Experience

– High School Graduate or the equivalent required.

– Minimum 6 months cash handling or customer service experience preferred.

– Proficient in typing, 10-key calculator and data entry.

– Excellent oral and written communication skills.

– Completion and comprehension of the following Southside Bank instructor led classes:

*New Employee Orientation

*Teller Training, Teller Advanced and *Professional Teller

To create a memorable experience that delivers consistent and value-added services dedicated to developing lasting customer relationships. Provide teller services including processing transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, cashing checks, and completing change orders with accuracy. Utilize knowledge and judgment to assure the validity of transactions processed, referring questionable items to an Assistant Branch Manager or above. Maintain a professional appearance in both dress and behavior.