Southside Bank

Tyler

Assistant Branch Manager

Required Education/Experience

Associate’s degree or equivalent from two-year College or technical school; or six months to one year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience preferred.

Minimum two years banking experience preferred.

Job Summary:

Manage and direct branch to ensure smooth operation and adherence to policy and procedures. Supervises and schedules employees responsible for the various aspects of branch operations. Leads team by example in demonstrating exceptional customer service by creating a memorable experience that delivers consistent and value-added services dedicated to developing lasting customer relationships. Utilize knowledge and judgment to assure the validity of transactions processed, referring questionable items to a Branch Manager or above. Maintain a professional appearance in both dress and behavior.

Customer Service

Perform Southside Bank’s customer service standards with each customer interaction

Complete customers thank you calls and follow up of problem resolution as directed by management.

Know the products and services offered by the Bank with the ability to recall and explain key benefits to the customer.

Develop a rapport with new customers and provide support that will continually improve the relationship.

Work with the tellers and bankers to increase and discover sales opportunities to maximize revenue for the Bank