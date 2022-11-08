Spartan Investment Group
Tyler, TX
Self-Storage District Manager
Main Objectives and Responsibilities:
- Grow a portfolio of successful stores by learning the market and developing and executing district level strategies to achieve goals specific to each store’s unique strengths and opportunities.
- Responsible and accountable for all District Store activities and operations impacting Customers, Employees, and the achievement of Company goals/ expectations through direct interaction and using appropriate Company resources.
- Responsible for meeting Company revenue goals by achieving or exceeding monthly budget expectations
- Conducts facility audits to ensure physical and operational standards are being met.
- Watch controllable expenses to provide the highest N.O.I. for each store.
- Responsible for delivering exceptional customer service and personally interacting with Customers on a regular basis both over the phone and in person.
- Directly oversees daily activities of employees and provides current, complete, positive, and corrective feedback directly to employees.
- Develops productive teams through leadership, job-relevant training, developmental experiences, feedback, and mentoring.
- Creates a climate in which employees want to do their best by leading and communicating the shared Spartan vision with employees and providing appropriate coaching and development.
- Travels within the designated area to every Store and to other designated locations as directed by the Company to attend meetings and training sessions
- This person should be prepared to be traveling 50% of the time as this is a growing portfolio.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree from a 4-year university or college
- Multi-unit Self-Storage Experience
3+ years of self-storage property management.
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Proficient with Microsoft PowerPoint and Word
- Active driver’s license and dependable means of transportation
Benefits:
Compensation and Benefits: Full time position, salary range of $60,000 – $75,000 with an average of 40 hours per week. Health/dental/vision benefits, 401k, PTO, continuing education reimbursement, and other perks with an all-star team and culture.