Spartan Investment Group

Tyler, TX

Self-Storage District Manager

Main Objectives and Responsibilities:

Grow a portfolio of successful stores by learning the market and developing and executing district level strategies to achieve goals specific to each store’s unique strengths and opportunities.

Responsible and accountable for all District Store activities and operations impacting Customers, Employees, and the achievement of Company goals/ expectations through direct interaction and using appropriate Company resources.

Responsible for meeting Company revenue goals by achieving or exceeding monthly budget expectations

Conducts facility audits to ensure physical and operational standards are being met.

Watch controllable expenses to provide the highest N.O.I. for each store.

Responsible for delivering exceptional customer service and personally interacting with Customers on a regular basis both over the phone and in person.

Directly oversees daily activities of employees and provides current, complete, positive, and corrective feedback directly to employees.

Develops productive teams through leadership, job-relevant training, developmental experiences, feedback, and mentoring.

Creates a climate in which employees want to do their best by leading and communicating the shared Spartan vision with employees and providing appropriate coaching and development.

Travels within the designated area to every Store and to other designated locations as directed by the Company to attend meetings and training sessions

This person should be prepared to be traveling 50% of the time as this is a growing portfolio.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree from a 4-year university or college

Multi-unit Self-Storage Experience

3+ years of self-storage property management. Strong written and oral communication skills

Proficient with Microsoft PowerPoint and Word

Active driver’s license and dependable means of transportation

Benefits:

Compensation and Benefits: Full time position, salary range of $60,000 – $75,000 with an average of 40 hours per week. Health/dental/vision benefits, 401k, PTO, continuing education reimbursement, and other perks with an all-star team and culture.