JOB ALERT: SPCA of East Texas in need of a kennel technician

Tyler, TX
SPCA of East Texas
Kennel Technician/Animal Caregiver
Full-time
$12-$14/hr
PTO, employee discount
At least 18 years old, High School diploma/GED
Valid Drivers License, & the ability to lift and carry 50 LBS.
The Animal Caregiver’s job is to ensure kennels and cages are cleaned daily, animals enjoy sufficient exercise and socialization and are given food and water. Some animals have specific health needs and require the administration of medications. Cleaning of some building common areas, Isolation areas and supply rooms are also duties of the Animal Caregiver. Caregivers will log /share information on the animal’s behavior (temperament, food habits, etc.) to assist with future placement in foster or a permanent home