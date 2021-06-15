JOB ALERT: SPCA of East Texas in need of a kennel technician

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – This could be one for the record books. One East Texas family is welcoming their 3rd baby with the same birthday.

“We were able to kind of wait a little bit long enough to wait for the kids to get up. To be able to say ‘Happy Birthday here’s some doughnuts. We’re leaving’,” said Jonathan R. Hornok, Father of the Hornok family, who lives in Texarkana.