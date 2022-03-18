Spherion Staffing

Jacksonville, Texas

Production Worker

Responsibilities:

Operate, maintain and clean manufacturing machinery and equipment

Complete work orders and requests in a timely fashion

Perform routine preventative maintenance

Adhere to safety policies and procedures

Inform supervisor of any issues

Following production line rules and regulations

Qualifications:

Previous experience in production, manufacturing or other related fields

Familiarity with schematics and technical drawings

Familiarity with manufacturing machinery and equipment

Ability to handle physical workload

Essential Functions:

Capable to lifting, bending, kneeling, and reach

Capable to stand for long periods of time

Capable of transporting up to 50 pounds

Must have visual insight to perform the tasks given by supervisor

Benefits:

Dental

Medical

Vision

*Full-Time

*$11-$12 hourly

We are hiring a Production Worker to join our team! You will operate machinery and equipment.