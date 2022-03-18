Spherion Staffing
Jacksonville, Texas
Production Worker
Responsibilities:
- Operate, maintain and clean manufacturing machinery and equipment
- Complete work orders and requests in a timely fashion
- Perform routine preventative maintenance
- Adhere to safety policies and procedures
- Inform supervisor of any issues
- Following production line rules and regulations
Qualifications:
- Previous experience in production, manufacturing or other related fields
- Familiarity with schematics and technical drawings
- Familiarity with manufacturing machinery and equipment
- Ability to handle physical workload
Essential Functions:
- Capable to lifting, bending, kneeling, and reach
- Capable to stand for long periods of time
- Capable of transporting up to 50 pounds
- Must have visual insight to perform the tasks given by supervisor
Benefits:
- Dental
- Medical
- Vision
*Full-Time
*$11-$12 hourly
We are hiring a Production Worker to join our team! You will operate machinery and equipment.