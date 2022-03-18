Spherion Staffing
Jacksonville, Texas
Production Worker

Responsibilities:

  • Operate, maintain and clean manufacturing machinery and equipment
  • Complete work orders and requests in a timely fashion
  • Perform routine preventative maintenance
  • Adhere to safety policies and procedures
  • Inform supervisor of any issues
  • Following production line rules and regulations

Qualifications:

  • Previous experience in production, manufacturing or other related fields
  • Familiarity with schematics and technical drawings
  • Familiarity with manufacturing machinery and equipment
  • Ability to handle physical workload

Essential Functions:

  • Capable to lifting, bending, kneeling, and reach
  • Capable to stand for long periods of time
  • Capable of transporting up to 50 pounds
  • Must have visual insight to perform the tasks given by supervisor

Benefits:

  • Dental
  • Medical
  • Vision

*Full-Time
*$11-$12 hourly

We are hiring a Production Worker to join our team! You will operate machinery and equipment.

