JOB ALERT: Spherion Staffing in Jacksonville looking for Material Holder

Spherion Staffing

Jacksonville, Texas

Material Holder

$14 Hourly

Benefits Offered Dental, Medical, Vision

Employment Type: Full-Time

Shift: 6:00AM – 2:00PM

Responsibilities:

Assemble specified parts by using power or manual tools.

Perform various duties given by supervisor or written job order.

Use fixtures, hoists, and gauges

Inform supervisor of any defects on finished products.

Follow all safety procedures.

Qualifications:

Able to work any shift, more than 8 hours daily, and weekends.

Prompt good work ethic and good attendance.

Lift to or between 20 – 50 lbs.

Walk and stand for more than 8 hours.

GED or HS Diploma required.

Are you seeking for a career? Well, this is your opportunity! Spherion Staffing is seeking for a great candidate to play a huge role as a material handler. A material handler assembles parts in designated areas to complete units and subassemblies by using a variety of hand tools.