Jacksonville, Texas

Spherion Staffing – Texas

Human Resources Assistant

Responsibilities

– Assist with day-to-day operations of the HR functions and duties

– Provide clerical and administrative support to Human Resources Manager

– Update database of employee records (hard and soft copies)

– Receive incoming and outgoing incoming calls

– Process documentation and prepare reports relating to personnel activities (staffing, recruitment, training, grievances, performance evaluations etc.)

– Coordinate HR projects (meetings, training, surveys etc.)

– Assist employees with any requests regarding human resources issues, rules, and regulations

– Documenting and managing any absence, vacation, bonuses, etc.

– Communicate with public services when necessary

– Coordinate communication with candidates and schedule interviews

– Conduct orientation to newly hired employees

Skills

– High School Diploma or GED ; HR courses, seminars, certificates preferred.

– Proven experience as an HR assistant or any related fields in human resource

– Fast computer typing skills using MS office, excel, and word.

– Hands-on experience with an HRIS or HRMS

– Familiarity with ATS software and resume databases

– Basic knowledge of labor laws

– Excellent organizational skills

– Strong communications skills

– Bi-lingual in Spanish is preferred

Benefits

Vision, Dental, Medical



Hours: M-F 7:30-4:30, Flex on Fridays to 3:00 pm



Pay Range: $14.50/hr



* Full-Time