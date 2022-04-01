Jacksonville, Texas
Spherion Staffing – Texas
Human Resources Assistant
Responsibilities
– Assist with day-to-day operations of the HR functions and duties
– Provide clerical and administrative support to Human Resources Manager
– Update database of employee records (hard and soft copies)
– Receive incoming and outgoing incoming calls
– Process documentation and prepare reports relating to personnel activities (staffing, recruitment, training, grievances, performance evaluations etc.)
– Coordinate HR projects (meetings, training, surveys etc.)
– Assist employees with any requests regarding human resources issues, rules, and regulations
– Documenting and managing any absence, vacation, bonuses, etc.
– Communicate with public services when necessary
– Coordinate communication with candidates and schedule interviews
– Conduct orientation to newly hired employees
Skills
– High School Diploma or GED ; HR courses, seminars, certificates preferred.
– Proven experience as an HR assistant or any related fields in human resource
– Fast computer typing skills using MS office, excel, and word.
– Hands-on experience with an HRIS or HRMS
– Familiarity with ATS software and resume databases
– Basic knowledge of labor laws
– Excellent organizational skills
– Strong communications skills
– Bi-lingual in Spanish is preferred
Benefits
Vision, Dental, Medical
Hours: M-F 7:30-4:30, Flex on Fridays to 3:00 pm
Pay Range: $14.50/hr
* Full-Time