Sports Clips

Lindale, TX

Licensed Hair Stylist/Cosmetologist

Job Description:

Our salon is looking for talented hair stylists who are passionate about cutting hair and making their clients look great! Our team is dedicated to exceptional customer service and building up a large client base, and the ideal candidate for this role has similar goals in mind. At Sport Clips, we provide ongoing training to our hair stylists and barbers so they can stay up to date on the latest haircut trends. If you are interested in growing and learning in your cosmetology career, we encourage you to apply to one of our hair salons today.

Benefits:

. Above-average pay plus tips!

. Instant clientele!

. Attractive benefits package and incentives

. Flexibility for maintaining work-life balance

. Unlimited career advancement opportunities

. Fun, team-oriented salon culture

. Become an expert in men and boys haircuts with our ongoing paid industry-leading training programs

. Recently named Best Places for Women to Work by Business Insider and Best Company Culture by Comparably

Job Requirements:

* A valid cosmetology or barber license

. Ability to work a flexible schedule

. Exceptional customer service and interpersonal communication skills

. Industry passion.