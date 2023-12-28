Sports Clips
Palestine, TX
Hair Stylist Barber
Our salon in Palestine is looking for talented hair stylists who are passionate about cutting hair and making their clients look great!
Benefits of working with us include:
Medical/Dental/Vision Aflac Insurance
Paid Vacation & Closed most major holidays!
529 College Savings Plan available!
Instant clientele!
Flexibility for maintaining work-life balance.
Unlimited career advancement opportunities
JOB REQUIREMENTS
A valid TX cosmetology or barber license
Ability to work a flexible schedule.
Exceptional customer service and interpersonal communication skills
Industry passion.