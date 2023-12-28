Sports Clips

Palestine, TX

Hair Stylist Barber

Our salon in Palestine is looking for talented hair stylists who are passionate about cutting hair and making their clients look great!

Benefits of working with us include:

Medical/Dental/Vision Aflac Insurance

Paid Vacation & Closed most major holidays!

529 College Savings Plan available!

Instant clientele!

Flexibility for maintaining work-life balance.

Unlimited career advancement opportunities

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A valid TX cosmetology or barber license

Ability to work a flexible schedule.

Exceptional customer service and interpersonal communication skills

Industry passion.