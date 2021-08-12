JOB ALERT: Spring Creek Barbeque in Tyler needs a cook

Tyler, TX
Spring Creek Barbeque
Cook
Full-time and Part-time
Ability to work fast, work well under pressure, cleanliness, attention to detail, working as a team player
As a cook, you’ll set up your station and participate in prep. You should be passionate about putting out consistent, quality food and seeking opportunities to learn and grow in the kitchen. You should be able to follow recipes and take direction from the Chef or Sous Chef and explore your creativity where appropriate. You welcome the fast, often hectic pace of the kitchen and are above all, a team player.