JOB ALERT: Sprouts Farmers Market in Tyler needs a senior deli clerk

Tyler, TX

Sprouts Farmers Marker

Senior Deli Clerk

Full-time

Medical, dental, vision, 401K

Sick-time PTO, 15% discount on all purchases made at Sprouts

Must be at least 18 years of age and High School Diploma/GED, and grocery store experience

Must be able to lift/carry up to 70 Lbs. without mechanical assistance, Must be able to stand for up to 4 hours continuously, for a total of 8 hours

As the Senior Deli Clerk, you will have a role in helping customers make healthy food choices by preparing “fresh and easy meals” and providing a high level of customer service in one of our most popular departments! Whether you are arranging vegetables or sliced meats for our famous made-to-order sandwiches or helping a customer with their catering order, you are serving our customers with your knowledge of our meats, cheeses and different items in the Deli department. In addition to regular Deli Clerk duties, the Senior Deli Clerk is also responsible for Deli department operations in the absence of the Deli Manager or Assistant Deli Manager