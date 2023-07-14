St. Paul Christian Learning Center

Gilmer, TX

Head Teacher

Responsibilities

Develop and implement age-appropriate lesson plans and activities.

Assess and monitor the progress of each child in the classroom.

Communicate effectively with parents and guardians regarding their child’s development.

Maintain a safe and clean classroom environment.

Collaborate with other teachers and staff to ensure the success of the school’s program

Qualifications

Experience working with preschool-aged children.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work collaboratively with others.

Passion for working with young children

Benefits

Professional development opportunities

Supportive and collaborative work environment

Opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young children.

Paid time off and holidays

Flexible schedules, great professional growth