St. Paul Christian Learning Center
Gilmer, TX
Head Teacher
Responsibilities
Develop and implement age-appropriate lesson plans and activities.
Assess and monitor the progress of each child in the classroom.
Communicate effectively with parents and guardians regarding their child’s development.
Maintain a safe and clean classroom environment.
Collaborate with other teachers and staff to ensure the success of the school’s program
Qualifications
Experience working with preschool-aged children.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work collaboratively with others.
Passion for working with young children
Benefits
Professional development opportunities
Supportive and collaborative work environment
Opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young children.
Paid time off and holidays
Flexible schedules, great professional growth