St. Paul Christian Learning Center

Winnsboro, TX

Child Care Teacher

The ideal candidate will have a love for working with children, excellent communication skills, and the ability to create a safe and nurturing learning environment.

Responsibilities: – Develop and implement age-appropriate lesson plans and activities – Assess and monitor the progress of each child in the classroom – Communicate effectively with parents and guardians regarding their child’s development – Maintain a safe and clean classroom environment – Collaborate with other teachers and staff to ensure the success of the school’s program.

Qualifications: – Experience working with preschool-aged children – Strong communication and interpersonal skills – Ability to work collaboratively with others – Passion for working with young children Benefits: – Professional development opportunities – Supportive and collaborative work environment – Opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young children – Paid time off and holidays Flexible schedules, great professional growth.