Stability Healthcare
Nacogdoches, TX
NICU Travel RN Job
Job Requirements:
– Active BLS from the American Heart Association and Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) credential
– Active professional license within the state of practice
– Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certifications from the American Heart Association are required.
– Specialty-related certifications are preferred and may be required for specific positions
– Experience as a NICU nurse
Minimum of 2 years of experience as an RN
* Needed ASAP
*8 weeks
*Shift: Days
Benefits:
– Day 1 Health Insurance (Medical, Dental, Vision)
– Guaranteed Stipend: Facility Cancelled Shifts
– Paid Compliance Cost
– PTO Program
– Referral Bonuses
– Weekly Pay
– Flexible Housing Option
– JCAHO Certified
– Prestigious Facilities
– Extra Shift Bonuses
– Travel Reimbursement
– 401k Plan