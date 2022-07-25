Stability Healthcare

Nacogdoches, TX

NICU Travel RN Job

Job Requirements:

– Active BLS from the American Heart Association and Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) credential

– Active professional license within the state of practice

– Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certifications from the American Heart Association are required.

– Specialty-related certifications are preferred and may be required for specific positions

– Experience as a NICU nurse

Minimum of 2 years of experience as an RN

* Needed ASAP

*8 weeks

*Shift: Days

Benefits:

– Day 1 Health Insurance (Medical, Dental, Vision)

– Guaranteed Stipend: Facility Cancelled Shifts

– Paid Compliance Cost

– PTO Program

– Referral Bonuses

– Weekly Pay

– Flexible Housing Option

– JCAHO Certified

– Prestigious Facilities

– Extra Shift Bonuses

– Extra Shift Bonuses

– Travel Reimbursement

– 401k Plan