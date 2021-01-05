JOB ALERT: Star International needs delivery driver

STAR INTERNATIONAL
KILGORE, TX
WAREHOUSE/DRIVER
Full Time
Experience with delivery driving, hose assembly, clean driving record, pass a criminal background check and drug screen
The associate in this role will have the following responsibilities: Deliver products to customer locations in a timely manner, load and unload vehicles, stock and maintain clean and organized warehouse, inspect and monitor delivery vehicle, maintain accurate inventory of packages and materials, accurately assemble hydraulic and industrial hoses.