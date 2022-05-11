Longview, TX

STEMCO Products

Operations Manager

Responsibilities

– Promote the STEMCO / Enpro Culture by exhibiting the five principles of exemplary leadership: Modeling the Way, Inspiring a Shared Vision, Enabling Others to Act, Challenging the Process, and Encouraging the Heart.

Partner with Safety, Key Stakeholders and Colleagues to champion a Safety-First Culture, role modeling and holding everyone accountable in resolving safety issues and maintaining a clean work environment for all employees.

– Mentor and develop organizational leadership through employee empowerment, teamwork, collaboration, and data-driven decision making.

– Lead manufacturing operations ensuring efficient utilization of facilities, equipment and personnel and leveraging the ERP/MRP to meet customer expectations

– Leverages metrics to measure the operational health, ensuring daily, weekly, and monthly production goals (safety, people, quality, delivery, and cost) are achieved

– Collaborates with cross functional teams to establish forecasts, strategic inventory positions and plans to improve the customer’s experience

– Responsible for team’s compliance with the Quality Management System, supporting development of and adherence to manufacturing and equipment standard work processes

– Establish and maintain all operations programs, procedures and controls ensuring that products and services conform to company and customer standards of excellence. Promote, educate, and train the operations and production team to instill a culture of waste identification and elimination throughout all manufacturing operations and processes

– Provide support and leadership for the Corrective and Preventative Action (CAPA) and ROPE processes, driving operational excellence through team engagement in the DMAIC, Lean Six Sigma, Kaizen, and RCCA processes.

– Selects, trains, develops, empowers, and mentors team members, providing leadership, coaching, and individual development planning for the Operations team.

– Proactively support team performance and drive accountability for assigned job responsibilities, documentation, in-process inspection and accurate ERP/MRP transactions

– Work closely with quality, engineering, commercial, and supply chain management to support the accuracy, maintenance, and continuous improvement of the ERP/MRP database and system operations to optimize the planning, scheduling, inventory management, and technical and customer flow-downs

– Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, reviewing professional publications, establishing personal networks, participating in professional societies

– Lead and participate regular production meetings and cross functional discussions related to product safety, quality, and delivery

– Performs any other assigned duty as directed by management.

Minimum Qualifications

– Bachelor’s Degree Required

– 5-7 Years Lean Manufacturing Experience Required

– Advanced knowledge and implementation of lean manufacturing techniques preferred.

– Fact based – Data Driven, Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma Green Belt or Black Belt certification preferred.

– Strong experience with an ERP/MRP system

– Experience with Quality Management Systems

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills required.

– Excellent coaching and feedback skills required. Able to develop a future state vision and work towards its attainment.

– Must have knowledge with manufacturing capacity planning.

– Must have basic understanding of supply chain methodologies and quality management systems.

Preferred Qualifications

– Technical or Engineering Degree Preferred

– Lean Manufacturing Certification Preferred