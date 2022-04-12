Quitman, TX
Stichin’ Heaven
Digital Marketing Director
$20-$25/hr
Responsibilities
– Fluent in the understanding of current digital marketing concepts and has experience with SEO, UX/UI, and developing websites.
– Competent with competitor analysis, keyword research, link building, rank tracking, on-page & tech SEO.
– Understands the synergy and strategy behind SEO and website ranking
– Recruits marketing staff members
– Establishes marketing goals based on past performance and market forecasts
– Oversees current offerings and develops initiatives for new products or services
– Researches and analyses market trends, demographics, pricing schedules, competitor products, and other relevant information to form marketing strategies
– Works with marketing staff to develop detailed marketing plans for all media channels and sales teams
– Approves and oversees the creative development of promotional materials, website content, advertisements, and other marketing-related projects
– Develops individuals to write SEO driven blog articles
– Develops team members to review website graphics on a regular basis. These individuals provide updates to keep information current and informative to help drive sales revenue
– Works within the department budget to develop cost-effective marketing plans for each product or service
– Tracks all marketing and sales data and creates detailed written reports and verbal presentations to bring to senior executives
– Adjusts marketing campaigns and strategies as needed in response to collected data and other feedback
– Demonstrates excellent written communication
Qualifications
– Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business, or a Related Field
– Experience building complex marketing programs and reporting on the results
– Exposure to digital and direct response marketing
– Understands how to utilize SEO to achieve web traffic goals
– Competence as a creative writer with an eye for great emails and landing pages
– Strong project management skills
– Strong problem-solving ability, including metrics-driven thinking
– Ability to travel as necessary
Benefits
– Medical insurance
– Dental insurance
– Vision insurance