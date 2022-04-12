Quitman, TX

Stichin’ Heaven

Digital Marketing Director

$20-$25/hr

Responsibilities

– Fluent in the understanding of current digital marketing concepts and has experience with SEO, UX/UI, and developing websites.

– Competent with competitor analysis, keyword research, link building, rank tracking, on-page & tech SEO.

– Understands the synergy and strategy behind SEO and website ranking

– Recruits marketing staff members

– Establishes marketing goals based on past performance and market forecasts

– Oversees current offerings and develops initiatives for new products or services

– Researches and analyses market trends, demographics, pricing schedules, competitor products, and other relevant information to form marketing strategies

– Works with marketing staff to develop detailed marketing plans for all media channels and sales teams

– Approves and oversees the creative development of promotional materials, website content, advertisements, and other marketing-related projects

– Develops individuals to write SEO driven blog articles

– Develops team members to review website graphics on a regular basis. These individuals provide updates to keep information current and informative to help drive sales revenue

– Works within the department budget to develop cost-effective marketing plans for each product or service

– Tracks all marketing and sales data and creates detailed written reports and verbal presentations to bring to senior executives

– Adjusts marketing campaigns and strategies as needed in response to collected data and other feedback

– Demonstrates excellent written communication

Qualifications

– Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Business, or a Related Field

– Experience building complex marketing programs and reporting on the results

– Exposure to digital and direct response marketing

– Understands how to utilize SEO to achieve web traffic goals

– Competence as a creative writer with an eye for great emails and landing pages

– Strong project management skills

– Strong problem-solving ability, including metrics-driven thinking

– Ability to travel as necessary

Benefits

– Medical insurance

– Dental insurance

– Vision insurance