STS Recycling
Jacksonville, TX
Senior Full-Stack Software Developer
Responsibilities:
* Participate daily in SCRUM meetings with your team lead
* Work with developers to design algorithms, architectural diagrams, and flowcharts
* Build the company product and its features ensuring that features are shipped efficiently and effectively
* Experience in structured methodologies for the development, design, implementation, and maintenance of applications
* Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications
* Experience in design, code, test, debug, and document applications
Integrate software components and third-party programs
* Verify and deploy programs and systems
* Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software
* Ability to provide post-implementation support and resolve any post-implementation technical issues
* Gather and evaluate user feedback
* Recommend and execute improvements
* Create technical documentation for reference and reporting
* Leading software development projects
* Planning, tracking and scheduling software deliverables
* Take a lead role in expanding existing products
Required Qualifications:
* Using Git to collaborate on and developing projects
* Developing APIs using NodeJS/NestJS or similar
* API design and execution (thorough understanding of REST is a must; GraphQL are a plus)
* Knowledge of relational database technologies such as MySQL and SQL * Server is required
* Confident working with HTML/CSS/JS
* Developing UIs using ReactJS/Typescript/etc.
* Ability to work independently and as part of a team
* Experience with nix systems, bash/zsh, and ssh
* Experience with Microsoft Azure cloud platform or similar
* Extensive experience with containerization; Kubernetes experience is a plus
* Experience with a continuous integration and delivery model of deploying software
* Working knowledge of software development methodologies including IaaC, regression testing, continuous integration, and push button deployments
* Experience with messaging broker solutions (RabbitMQ is a plus)
Pay: $85,000.00 – $100,000.00 per year
Benefits:
* Health insurance
Schedule:
* 8 hour shift
* Monday to Friday