STS Recycling

Jacksonville, TX

Senior Full-Stack Software Developer

Responsibilities:

* Participate daily in SCRUM meetings with your team lead

* Work with developers to design algorithms, architectural diagrams, and flowcharts

* Build the company product and its features ensuring that features are shipped efficiently and effectively

* Experience in structured methodologies for the development, design, implementation, and maintenance of applications

* Produce clean, efficient code based on specifications

* Experience in design, code, test, debug, and document applications

Integrate software components and third-party programs

* Verify and deploy programs and systems

* Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software

* Ability to provide post-implementation support and resolve any post-implementation technical issues

* Gather and evaluate user feedback

* Recommend and execute improvements

* Create technical documentation for reference and reporting

* Leading software development projects

* Planning, tracking and scheduling software deliverables

* Take a lead role in expanding existing products

Required Qualifications:

* Using Git to collaborate on and developing projects

* Developing APIs using NodeJS/NestJS or similar

* API design and execution (thorough understanding of REST is a must; GraphQL are a plus)

* Knowledge of relational database technologies such as MySQL and SQL * Server is required

* Confident working with HTML/CSS/JS

* Developing UIs using ReactJS/Typescript/etc.

* Ability to work independently and as part of a team

* Experience with nix systems, bash/zsh, and ssh

* Experience with Microsoft Azure cloud platform or similar

* Extensive experience with containerization; Kubernetes experience is a plus

* Experience with a continuous integration and delivery model of deploying software

* Working knowledge of software development methodologies including IaaC, regression testing, continuous integration, and push button deployments

* Experience with messaging broker solutions (RabbitMQ is a plus)

Pay: $85,000.00 – $100,000.00 per year

Benefits:

* Health insurance

Schedule:

* 8 hour shift

* Monday to Friday