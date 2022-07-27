Suburban Propane

Nacogdoches, Texas

Customer Service Representative

Responsibilities:

– Handle a high volume of incoming calls ensuring customer service quality, efficiency, and accuracy at all times

– Maintain an in-depth knowledge of Suburban Propane products and services, customer account and billing processes, new customer information, and various policies and procedures related to product delivery and service

– Utilize a proactive sales approach with every customer interaction to uncover additional sales and service opportunities

– Present a professional, confident and enthusiastic image to develop trusting relationships with all customers

– Effectively manage customer account data which includes setting up new accounts and maintaining related data

Qualifications:

– Minimum of 3 years of experience in a customer service role

– Minimum of a High School diploma or GED preferred

– Solid computer skills including Microsoft Office, data entry and the ability to run and analyze reports

– Ability to multi-task and prioritize assignments in a team environment

Benefits:

– Offering competitive pay

– Medical, dental, vision insurance

– Disability

– Life insurance

– HSA and FSAs

– Paid vacation

– Personal and sick pay

– Tuition assistance

– 401(k) with company match and immediate vesting