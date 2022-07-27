Suburban Propane
Nacogdoches, Texas
Customer Service Representative
Responsibilities:
– Handle a high volume of incoming calls ensuring customer service quality, efficiency, and accuracy at all times
– Maintain an in-depth knowledge of Suburban Propane products and services, customer account and billing processes, new customer information, and various policies and procedures related to product delivery and service
– Utilize a proactive sales approach with every customer interaction to uncover additional sales and service opportunities
– Present a professional, confident and enthusiastic image to develop trusting relationships with all customers
– Effectively manage customer account data which includes setting up new accounts and maintaining related data
Qualifications:
– Minimum of 3 years of experience in a customer service role
– Minimum of a High School diploma or GED preferred
– Solid computer skills including Microsoft Office, data entry and the ability to run and analyze reports
– Ability to multi-task and prioritize assignments in a team environment
Benefits:
– Offering competitive pay
– Medical, dental, vision insurance
– Disability
– Life insurance
– HSA and FSAs
– Paid vacation
– Personal and sick pay
– Tuition assistance
– 401(k) with company match and immediate vesting