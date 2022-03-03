Henderson, TX

Subway Franchisee

Sandwich Artist

Responsibilities

– Exhibits a cheerful and helpful manner while greeting guests and preparing their orders.

– Demonstrates a complete understanding of menu items and explains them to guests accurately.

– Uses Point of Sale system/cash register to record the order and compute the amount of the bill. Collects payment from guests and makes change.

– Performs Cash-In Procedure; accounting for all forms of money, bread, etc. during the shift.

– Prepares food neatly, according to formula, and in a timely manner.

– Checks products in sandwich unit area and restocks items to ensure a sufficient supply throughout the shift.

– Understands and adheres to proper food handling, safety and sanitation standards during food preparation, service and clean up.

– Cleans and maintains all areas of the restaurant to promote a clean image. Understands and adheres to the Wash, Rinse, and Sanitize method of cleaning.

– Understands and adheres to all quality standards, formulas and procedures as outlined in the Subway® Operations Manual: Daily Procedures.

– Maintains a professional appearance and grooming standards as outlined in the Subway® Operations Manual: Daily Procedures.

– Performs light paperwork duties as assigned.

– Completes University of Subway® courses as directed.

Prerequsitites

– Education: Some high school or equivalent.

– Experience: No previous experience required.

Essential Functions

– Ability to understand and implement written and verbal instruction.

– Physical: Must be able to work any area of the restaurant when needed and to operate a computerized Point of Sale system/cash register. Position requires bending, standing, and walking the entire workday. Must have the ability to lift 10 pounds frequently and up to 30 pounds occasionally.

*Part-time and Full-Time Positions Available