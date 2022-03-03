Henderson, TX
Subway Franchisee
Sandwich Artist
Responsibilities
– Exhibits a cheerful and helpful manner while greeting guests and preparing their orders.
– Demonstrates a complete understanding of menu items and explains them to guests accurately.
– Uses Point of Sale system/cash register to record the order and compute the amount of the bill. Collects payment from guests and makes change.
– Performs Cash-In Procedure; accounting for all forms of money, bread, etc. during the shift.
– Prepares food neatly, according to formula, and in a timely manner.
– Checks products in sandwich unit area and restocks items to ensure a sufficient supply throughout the shift.
– Understands and adheres to proper food handling, safety and sanitation standards during food preparation, service and clean up.
– Cleans and maintains all areas of the restaurant to promote a clean image. Understands and adheres to the Wash, Rinse, and Sanitize method of cleaning.
– Understands and adheres to all quality standards, formulas and procedures as outlined in the Subway® Operations Manual: Daily Procedures.
– Maintains a professional appearance and grooming standards as outlined in the Subway® Operations Manual: Daily Procedures.
– Performs light paperwork duties as assigned.
– Completes University of Subway® courses as directed.
Prerequsitites
– Education: Some high school or equivalent.
– Experience: No previous experience required.
Essential Functions
– Ability to understand and implement written and verbal instruction.
– Physical: Must be able to work any area of the restaurant when needed and to operate a computerized Point of Sale system/cash register. Position requires bending, standing, and walking the entire workday. Must have the ability to lift 10 pounds frequently and up to 30 pounds occasionally.
*Part-time and Full-Time Positions Available