San Augustine, TX

Summit LTC

Respiratory Therapist – RRT/CRT

Full-time

Education

High school diploma or relevant qualification.

– Must possess, as a minimum, a Respiratory Therapist Degree from an accredited college or university, or be a graduate of an approved RRT or CRT program.

– Possession of a current valid Texas driver’s license or regular means of transportation to and from work.

– One (1) year of experience as a nurse in a skilled rehabilitation, skilled nursing or Long-Term Care (LTC) environment preferred.

– Experience/expertise in gerontological nursing is necessary to perform the essential functions of this position.

– Must possess a current and active RRT or CRT certification to practice in this state.

Skills & Abilities

– Must be capable of operating a personal computer.

– Must be able to use digital devices, life support equipment, ventilators, pulse oximetry, nebulizers, CPap, BiPap, incentive spirometry and metered dose devices.

– Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action.

– Ability to make sound clinical decisions regarding the respiratory care of residents.

– Ability to treat all adult and elderly residents with diseased lungs.

– Provide emergency respiratory care.

– Ability to change and care for tracheostomy equipment.

– Ability to work with gases under pressure that may be hazardous.

– Ability to work within protocols for universal precautions and respiratory, (droplet) isolation.

– Must possess the ability to deal tactfully with all types of personnel.

– Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos.

– Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.

– Ability to communicate orally and in written form effectively with all levels of employees, patients, families, and vendors.

– Ability to present information in one-on-one and small group situations to employees, patients, families, and vendors.

– Must be knowledgeable of nursing and medical practices and procedures, as well as laws, regulations, and guidelines that pertain to long-term care.

– Good understanding of medical terminology.

– Excellent problem solving/analysis/judgment skills and high level of attention to detail and accuracy

– Builds and maintains cooperative working relationships

– Must possess the willingness to work harmoniously with professional and non-professional personnel.

– Establish and maintain effective working relationships with clients, supervisors, County employees, elected officials, law enforcement, other agencies, and the public.

– Resourceful, dependable and accountable

– Able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.