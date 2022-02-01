San Augustine, TX
Summit LTC
Respiratory Therapist – RRT/CRT
Full-time
Education
High school diploma or relevant qualification.
– Must possess, as a minimum, a Respiratory Therapist Degree from an accredited college or university, or be a graduate of an approved RRT or CRT program.
– Possession of a current valid Texas driver’s license or regular means of transportation to and from work.
– One (1) year of experience as a nurse in a skilled rehabilitation, skilled nursing or Long-Term Care (LTC) environment preferred.
– Experience/expertise in gerontological nursing is necessary to perform the essential functions of this position.
– Must possess a current and active RRT or CRT certification to practice in this state.
Skills & Abilities
– Must be capable of operating a personal computer.
– Must be able to use digital devices, life support equipment, ventilators, pulse oximetry, nebulizers, CPap, BiPap, incentive spirometry and metered dose devices.
– Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action.
– Ability to make sound clinical decisions regarding the respiratory care of residents.
– Ability to treat all adult and elderly residents with diseased lungs.
– Provide emergency respiratory care.
– Ability to change and care for tracheostomy equipment.
– Ability to work with gases under pressure that may be hazardous.
– Ability to work within protocols for universal precautions and respiratory, (droplet) isolation.
– Must possess the ability to deal tactfully with all types of personnel.
– Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos.
– Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.
– Ability to communicate orally and in written form effectively with all levels of employees, patients, families, and vendors.
– Ability to present information in one-on-one and small group situations to employees, patients, families, and vendors.
– Must be knowledgeable of nursing and medical practices and procedures, as well as laws, regulations, and guidelines that pertain to long-term care.
– Good understanding of medical terminology.
– Excellent problem solving/analysis/judgment skills and high level of attention to detail and accuracy
– Builds and maintains cooperative working relationships
– Must possess the willingness to work harmoniously with professional and non-professional personnel.
– Establish and maintain effective working relationships with clients, supervisors, County employees, elected officials, law enforcement, other agencies, and the public.
– Resourceful, dependable and accountable
– Able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.