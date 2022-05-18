San Augustine, TX
Summit LTC
Housekeeping
Skills and Abilities
– Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos.
– Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.
– Ability to communicate orally and in written form effectively with all levels of employees, patients, families, and vendors.
– Excellent problem solving/analysis/judgment skills and high level of attention to detail and accuracy
– Builds and maintains cooperative working relationships
– Must possess willingness to work harmoniously with professional and non-professional personnel.
– Establish and maintain effective working relationships with clients, supervisors, County employees, elected officials, law enforcement, other agencies, and the public.
– Resourceful, dependable and accountable
– Able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Education and/or Experience
– High school diploma or relevant qualification preferred.
– None required. On-the-job training provided.
– Previous cleaning and/or customer service experience of at least six months preferred.
– Any combination of experience and training which provides the required skills, knowledge and abilities.
– Must be a minimum of eighteen (18) years of age.
– Must be able to read, write and speak the English language.
– Full-time