Summit LTC Management

San Augustine, Texas

Activity Director

POSITION SUMMARY

We are looking for an Activity Director to become a part of our facility’s compassionate care-giving team. The successful candidate will be responsible for the planning, developing, organizing, implementing, evaluating, and directing of Activity Programs in accordance with current existing federal, state, and local standards, as well as our established policies and procedures, to ensure that the spiritual development, emotional, recreational, and social needs of the patient/resident are maintained on an individual basis. We’re looking for a highly competent and well-organized professional who values safety, security, and patient wellness above all else. We focus on providing the best care possible while ensuring patient satisfaction in every interaction. The Activity Director is responsible for making sure those values are always reflected.

QUALIFICATIONS

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

Must have patience, tact, cheerful disposition, and enthusiasm, as well as be willing to handle patients/residents based on whatever maturity level they are currently functioning.

Possess the ability to seek out new methods and principles and be willing to incorporate them into existing activity programs.

Must have a sincere desire to work the aged.

Must have some understanding of the social, psychological, and recreational needs of the aged.

Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos.

Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form.

Ability to communicate orally and in written form effectively with all levels of employees, patients, families, and vendors.

Excellent problem solving/analysis/judgment skills and high level of attention to detail and accuracy

Builds and maintains cooperative working relationships

Must possess willingness to work harmoniously with professional and non-professional personnel.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with clients, supervisors, County employees, elected officials, law enforcement, other agencies, and the public.

Resourceful, dependable, and accountable

Able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.