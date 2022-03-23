Crockett, TX
Sunbelt Staffing
Per Diem Nurse Practitioner (NP) Home Health

Responsibilities

– Conduct annual home health risk assessments for a Medicare Advantage health plan
– Evaluate prior and current medical history, medical conditions and medication history
– Provide education on medical conditions and medication

Work Hours

– Flexible shifts between Monday and Sunday
– Create your own schedule
– Minimum weekly or bi-weekly hourly commitment

Experience and Qualifications

– 1 year of current NP experience is preferred
– Previous Home Visit experience is preferred, but not required
– Nurse Practitioner License in TX
– Current CPR certification (BLS)
– Board Certification through AANP or ANCC

Education Requirements

– MSN degree from an accredited school of nursing

