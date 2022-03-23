Crockett, TX

Sunbelt Staffing

Per Diem Nurse Practitioner (NP) Home Health

Responsibilities

– Conduct annual home health risk assessments for a Medicare Advantage health plan

– Evaluate prior and current medical history, medical conditions and medication history

– Provide education on medical conditions and medication

Work Hours

– Flexible shifts between Monday and Sunday

– Create your own schedule

– Minimum weekly or bi-weekly hourly commitment

Experience and Qualifications

– 1 year of current NP experience is preferred

– Previous Home Visit experience is preferred, but not required

– Nurse Practitioner License in TX

– Current CPR certification (BLS)

– Board Certification through AANP or ANCC

Education Requirements

– MSN degree from an accredited school of nursing