Crockett, TX
Sunbelt Staffing
Per Diem Nurse Practitioner (NP) Home Health
Responsibilities
– Conduct annual home health risk assessments for a Medicare Advantage health plan
– Evaluate prior and current medical history, medical conditions and medication history
– Provide education on medical conditions and medication
Work Hours
– Flexible shifts between Monday and Sunday
– Create your own schedule
– Minimum weekly or bi-weekly hourly commitment
Experience and Qualifications
– 1 year of current NP experience is preferred
– Previous Home Visit experience is preferred, but not required
– Nurse Practitioner License in TX
– Current CPR certification (BLS)
– Board Certification through AANP or ANCC
Education Requirements
– MSN degree from an accredited school of nursing