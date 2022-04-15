Mineola, TX
Supportive Care
Licensed Psychologist & Licensed Clinical Social Worker
No Overhead Hassles
We take care of all the technical work, letting you focus on the patients. This includes:
– Setting up the caseload
– Billing
– Credentialing
– Insurance
– Authorizations and other administrative work
– Enjoy the freedom to create your own schedule with the perfect work/life balance.
Requirements
– Licensed Psychologist
– Licensed Clinical Social Worker’s
*Pay: $350-$650/day
*Full-time
Benefits
– Vision
– 401k
– Dental
– Medical